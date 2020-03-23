Age 95, of Corunna, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Norma was born in Big Rapids Jan. 6, 1925, one of four daughters born to Walter and Mabel (Dibean) Nason. She graduated from Big Rapids High School with the class of 1943.
On Aug. 19, 1944, she married James Martin in Big Rapids. Norma enjoyed sewing, crocheting and music, but most of all, her family came first. She worked for 20 years at Corunna High School in the laundry department, cafeteria and as a hall monitor.
She is survived by her daughters Virginia (Charles) Carsten of Mio, Linda Terry of Corunna and Patricia (Chester) Terry of Chesaning; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and brother Alfred Krause of Lakeview.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2007, three granddaughters and her sisters.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Corunna from 6 to 8 p.m. today March 23. There will be a private family funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Ron Wilson will officiate, with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
Due to the restrictions in place, we ask that you limit your time at visitation.
Memorials are suggested to Pleasant View. Memorials may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
