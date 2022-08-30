Marcia was born in Durand on April 22, 1945, to Wellington (Squeek) Walker and Myrtle Bennett Walker.
Marcia grew up in Morrice. She attended school in Morrice, enjoyed sports and played on the girls high school basketball team. She graduated from Morrice High School. She lived in Shiawassee County until moving to Texas in 1982. She lived and worked in Texas until retirement, when she and her husband moved to Cape Coral, Florida, where they continued to live. She loved to travel and sew. They traveled to many places around the world. She loved making quilts, especially for her family. Whatever your favorite team was she would make a quilt in those colors. Her latest thing was making clothes for a 17-inch doll for all the little girls.
