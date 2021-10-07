Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
A graveside service and burial will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Ferris Center Cemetery, Vestaburg.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Michael was born June 1, 1957, in Brighton, the son of Milton and Phyllis (Price) Johnston.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1975.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman, from hunting to fishing and archery. He also enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle, but most of all Michael loved to be around his family, especially his son and grandson.
Michael worked in carpentry and construction for many years; he was a jack of all trades.
Michael is survived by his son Nathan Johnston; grandson Mason Johnston; brothers Randy (Linda) Johnston, Tim (Jane) Johnston and David Johnston; several nieces and nephews; along with many loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Milton Johnston and mother Phyllis Johnston.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Donors Choose.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
