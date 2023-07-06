Francisco Guevara Jr.

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County, after a well fought battle against cancer.
He was born Sept. 17, 1950, in Savanah, Puerto Rico, the son of Francisco and Guillermina (Alicia) Guevara Sr.
Frank to most, and Junior to his close friends, was one of 11 children, nine boys and two girls with four of the nine boys blind due to a genetic abnormality that causes the retina to deteriorate. Frank lost his eyesight at the age of 12, but it didn’t hold him back in having a full and complete life.
Frank married Janet Lee Cross in September of 1994. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage together, with the last nine years located in Owosso, and their previous years together in Sandusky, Ohio. He was an avid Ohio sports team fan, especially OSU football, and listened to most every game while back seat coaching with his friends and family on the phone.
Frank didn’t let his disability, or his cancer, hold him back from enjoying life. At the age of 48, he was a 1999 Special Olympics Competitor in the World Games Powerlifting competition (oldest power lift competitor in the World Games that year) and brought home three gold medals for the United States! The World Games hosted approximately 7,000 competitors from over 150 countries that year.
He also enjoyed martial arts and earned over 21 trophies in pursuit of his earned black belt in Shotokan style karate within the Sandusky, Ohio vicinity. In 2008, he obtained his GED at the age of 58, an achievement of immense importance to him. In addition, Frank took guitar lessons in his mid-60s, due to his love of music. He enjoyed most types, but especially enjoyed music from the ’60s. He would learn a song and then perform it for his wife.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his brothers Samuel, Angelo, David, Edward, Felipe and Joseph.
Surviving in addition to his wife Janet (Cross) Guevara are his brothers Fredrico Guevara and Daniel Guevara, his wife Rose, and sisters Margareta Ousley and her husband Roger and Maria Guevara, all located within the Sandusky, Ohio vicinity. In addition, he had many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, 120 E. Mason St., Owosso, (989) 723-5234.
The family will receive friends and visitors from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday with the Rev. Jason Georges officiating. Francisco’s body will be put to rest at the Byron Cemetery in Byron.
Those who wish to remember Frank in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the following organizations: National Federation of the Blind, Hospice House of Shiawassee County or the Special Olympics.
The Guevara family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hospice House of Shiawassee County, as well as Pastor Jason Georges and his team from Immanuel Baptist Church for the loving, spiritual care provided to Frank and his family.
