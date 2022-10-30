Rev. Fred R. Zimmerman

Age 105, of Sylvania, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1917, in Owosso to German parents, both of whom died within a week of each other in the flu pandemic of 1918. As an orphan, he was adopted by Gus and Amelia Zimmerman and raised as an only child, baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Evangelical Church in Owosso.

