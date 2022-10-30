Rev. Fred R. Zimmerman

Age 105, of Sylvania, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1917, in Owosso to German parents, both of whom died within a week of each other in the flu pandemic of 1918. As an orphan, he was adopted by Gus and Amelia Zimmerman and raised as an only child, baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Evangelical Church in Owosso.
Graduating from Owosso High School in 1934, he attended Michigan State University for one year under its Freshman College Program made available in Owosso as a Depression-era opportunity.
He then attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois, majoring in philosophy and graduating in 1938 with a bachelor of arts degree. In 1941, he received a bachelor of divinity degree from Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri.
That same year, in June, Mr. Zimmerman was ordained to the Christian ministry in a service at Kloeckner Memorial Evangelical and Reformed Church in Chicago; in September he entered into marriage with Wilhemena Meyer (deceased) at the Thorndike Memorial Chapel, Chicago Theological Seminary.
His first parish of West Salem, Ohio, was a two-point charge, comprising St. John’s Reformed, Albion and East Homer Reformed, Homerville. After two years, he answered the call as pastor of St. John’s E & R Church in the hills of Switzerland Township in southeastern Ohio. During this pastorate of 12 years, he served for five years as supply pastor of war-time initiated vacancies for two congregations of the Clarington, Ohio, charge. By 1950, four young ministers were serving as pastors of thirteen other isolated congregations in a three-county rural area. Together with them, Rev. Zimmerman organized the Pioneer Larger Parish, the first of its kind in the denomination that continues to effectively function. The Zimmermans also at this time adopted a 6-week-old baby girl whom they named Marian, who with her husband, Joe Archer, lives in Bullhead City, Arizona.
In 1954, Mr. Zimmerman accepted the call as pastor of Emmanuel Evangelical and Reformed Church in Sandusky, Ohio, and presided over its first structural addition in its 165-year-plus history.
In 1957, Evangelical and Reformed Churches merged with Congregational Christian Churches and adopted the name of United Church of Christ.
Mr. Zimmerman’s move to Defiance, Ohio, after eight years in Sandusky was a necessary adjustment to personal circumstances. He served at Defiance College as a member of the administration. During his 13 years of service to the college and students, he would serve as interim pastor of eight area United Church of Christ congregations. Realizing his warm relationship with the churches, he resigned from the college to become the full-time pastor of two rural congregations in 1975: St. John’s Baseline and College Hill in Bloomville, Ohio.
Beginning in 1979, Mr. Zimmerman became a strong advocate of Millard Fuller’s Habitat for Humanity, serving first as a member on the trustees of the newly formed Seneca chapter in Tiffin, Ohio. Then after writing and performing his own scripts of “Peter the Disciple” and “Judas the Betrayer” in two churches, he embarked an unlimited schedule of performances throughout northwest Ohio churches of all denominations, solely for raising money for Habitat for Humanity. In 1987, he retired from parish ministry and moved to a home in Sylvania, Ohio.
He spent the next three years in Sylvania recruiting volunteers for what became Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, doing speaking engagements and performing his Peter and Judas impersonations. For this he was awarded the J.C. Penny Golden Rule Award, received a then-President Jimmy Carter signed hammer and was the first inducted into MVHH’s Hall of Fame.
While in Sylvania, Mr. Zimmerman was invited to preach at Sylvania United Church of Christ, which precipitated a return to parish ministry at St. Paul’s UCC, Toledo, serving from 1992-2003. He retired for the final time in 2003.
Mr. Zimmerman has written and self-published books: “Places in His Passion,” “Sermon Nuggets,” “More Sermon Nuggets” and “Destiny and Decision.”
Fred became good friends with neighbors Jim and Susie Chandler of Sylvania and a surrogate great-grandpa to their children, Dawson (Chelsea) Chandler of Toledo, Beth Ann (Troy) Kimball of Norwalk, Ohio and their children Chandler and Remington Kimball.
As Fred advanced in years, Susie became a comfort and caregiver to him. Many thanks and blessings to his loving neighbors, Corinne and Emma, and the extraordinary staff of Ohio Living Hospice.
Rev. Fred Zimmerman’s body has been donated UTMC. A “Celebration of his Christian Ministry” will be held in Sylvania in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH, 43614, or the organization of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.