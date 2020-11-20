Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Dorothey was born Aug, 31, 1941, in Ferndale, the daughter of L. Duane and Dorothy (Morris) Douglass.
She graduated from Berkley High School, class of 1959, and was a member of Royal Oak Baptist Church.
Dorothey served as court administrator in the 42nd District Court in Macomb County and was a member of American Ancestors and Shiawassee County Humane Society. She had a love for genealogy, photography and her family.
Dorothey is survived by brothers Lysle (Carole) Douglass and Bruce (BeeJay) Douglass; son Jeffrey (Josefina) Sherman; daughter Julie (John) Pinson; grandchildren Aaron (Morgan), Douglass, Anthony (Morgan), Tyler, Christina and Jaye P (Najeebah); nieces and nephews Scott (Gerry), Kristin, Simon, Elijah, Amy(Ben) and Krystal; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Jack.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society or Michigan Cat Room.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
