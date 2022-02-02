Arthur B. Bueche

Age 90, of Chesaning, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his residence.
Art was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Chesaning to Frank and Helen (Hollenbach) Bueche and was a lifelong resident of Chesaning. Art served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Madonna Flynn on Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing. Mr. Bueche retired from Fisher Body Coldwater with 30 years seniority. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, American Legion Post No. 212 and the UAW.
Art was creative with welding, making wooden toys, painting and woodcarving. He enjoyed community service, working at the Showboat renting out seat cushions, walking in the Showboat Parade, being at flag raisings at the Old Gas Tractor Show and Saginaw County Fair, participating in military funerals, playing cards at the American Legion Post and straightening the flags in downtown Chesaning.
Surviving are wife Madonna; children Daniel Bueche of Saginaw, Dave (Nancy) Bueche of Montrose, Richard Bueche of Chesaning, Maryann (Jim) Weisenberger of Owosso, Deborah (Bryan) Bitterman of Lansing, Michael Bueche of St. Charles, Patrick Bueche (fiance Melissa) of Missouri, Martin Bueche of Stanwood, Joseph Bueche of Chesaning, John (Annette) Bueche of Owosso and Bob (Stephanie) Bueche of Montrose; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Jean (Harold) Conley of Bridgeport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by infant son Thomas Joseph Bueche; two great-grandchildren Vada Reid and Michael Brenton Neitling; daughter-in-law Ann Bueche; siblings Charlie Bueche, Bob Bueche, Joan Palacio, Dorothy Martin, Mary Hayes and Irene Wright.
His funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with the Rev. William Gruden officiating. Military honors by the American Legion Post No. 212 will follow the mass. Inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning and from 10 a.m. until the mass Friday at the church. A vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post No. 212.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.