Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Arcadia Township Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Lee was born July 2, 1931, in Lum, the son of William and Hazel (Harrington) Irons.
He graduated from Imlay City High School.
Lee was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a life member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-54 and spent 11 months as a prisoner of war in Korea.
Lee enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He married Bonnie Jean Curtis in Owosso March 5, 1954; she predeceased him May 10, 2007.
Lee spent his years working as a barber in Ovid for three years and then at General Motors for 271/2 years.
Lee is survived by his sons Rex Earl Irons and Dennis Lee Irons, seven grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife; son William Lee Irons; three sisters; three brothers; one stepbrother and one stepsister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
