Age 96, of Durand passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Olive Branch Senior Assisted Living in Perry.
Mary was born Aug. 28, 1924 in Tiffin, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Florence (Hoffman) Rady.
On Oct. 7, 1944, she married Joseph Henry Frankovich. They were married 75 years until he passed away. Mary taught religious education for more than 40 years at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand and St. Paul in Owosso. She loved gardening, baking for neighbors, and following her favorite sports teams, especially the Detroit Tigers.
Mary is survived by her children Jeanne McDonald of Beaverton, Tom (Bobbie) Frankovich of Lansing, Brian (Lynette) Frankovich of Midland and Joe (Anne) Frankovich of Byron Center; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph in January 2020, siblings Joseph and Betty Omlor-Yambert, son-in-law James McDonald, and grandson James McDonald.
There will be a private family burial at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s name are suggested to St. Mary and St. Joseph Outreach or Grace Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to especially thank the wonderful neighbors on Mercer Street in Durand and most recently special thanks to her wonderful caregivers at the Olive Branch in Perry and Grace Hospice of Lansing.
