Paul was born in Hillsdale, on April 12, 1941.
Paul grew up in Owosso, where he graduated from the Owosso Academy. He worked for the Kroger Company before he ventured into food sales where he traveled the state of Michigan for years before retiring from Saginaw Meat and Produce Co. He played fast pitch soft ball with the Nazarene Church; on the Mitchel Bentley team with the VanPelt brothers and also for the Savers. Paul played city league basketball and golf. He loved fishing and hunting and was an enthusiastic MSU fan.
Paul was a member of the Nazarene Church and friend of Family Life Church in Frostproof and active in each. He loved the Lord and served with his heart and hands the churches and community. Paul was always willing to lend a hand to anyone with a need. He didn’t know a stranger; loved people and chatted with anyone.
He is predeceased by his parents Clair and Flossie Beckwith and older brothers Lavern and Don (Nancy).
He is survived by brothers Ron (Esther), Jim (Rosalie) and Dave (Kellie). He is also survived by his wife Sharron Dawson, of 60 years; children Patti, Randy, Steve (Renee), Greg (Iris) and Paul (Rachel); 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Indian Lake Nazarene Campground in Vicksburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Lake Nazarene Campground, Vicksburg or Family Life Church in Frostproof, Florida.
