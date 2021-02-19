Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Sunday.
Norwood was born Feb. 13, 1925, in Owosso, the son of Ezra and Anna (Holms) Hoose.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1943, and was then inducted into the Army Air Corps through which he attended Kansas State University and served as a second lieutenant until the war’s end.
Norwood loved the outdoors and tending to his gardens, from which he would gladly share the fruits and vegetables of his labors with his neighbors. He was always a hard worker and loved his family more than anything.
He married Beverly (Freeman) Hoose in Owosso on March 30, 1946.
Norwood worked at Midland Ross and retired in 1983.
Norwood is survived by his daughter Kathy (Charles) Gelfand; sons Greg (Meri) Hoose and Jeff (Jan) Hoose; grandchildren Jeff, Jason, Jarrod, Mark, Jon, Eric, Craig and Jessica; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
