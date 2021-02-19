Age 70, of Vernon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her home.
Private family graveside services will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Helen was born June 2, 1950, in Owosso, the daughter of Eugene and Florence (Maraskine) Farver.
She graduated from Corunna High School.
Honey loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors taking care of her flower gardens and raising butterflies and any other animal that came her way.
She married Gary Jones in Vernon on July 10, 1971; he predeceased her on Jan. 21, 2012.
Helen is survived by sisters Mary (Frank) Roe and Sharon (Raymond) Eisenhauer; brother Joe (Leanne) Farver; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
