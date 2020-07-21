Age 71, of Perry, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
Stephen was born in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Betty (Jones) Hegberg. He graduated from Grace Harbor High School in Washington and then went on to earn a master’s degree. He served in the United States Army and worked for Ford Motor Company for 18 years before he retired. He was a history buff and enjoyed model airplanes.
Stephen is survived by children Stephanie Smith of Mobile, Alabama, Lynndsay (Alden) Hegberg-Obispo of Perry, Jennifer (Miguel) Carapia of South Bend, Indiana, Courtney Hegberg of Norfolk, Virginia, Heather (Jake) Robbins of Brighton, Anthony (Ann) Hegberg of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Shelby (Brandon) Denby of Howell, Nicholas Hegberg of Brighton, Hannah Hegberg of Brighton; grandchildren Dakota, Aaliya, Amya, Boston, Ireland, Oliver, Scarlett, Emma, Daisy, Gloria, Liam, Shaun, Adrian, Colton, Aria, and Adeline; and sister Kathy (Zouhaibr) Labidi of Aberdeen, Washington.
He was predeceased by his brother Arthur and his parents.
With his quick wit and sharp sense of humor, Stephen was a well known family man, veteran, patriot and Christian. Stephen valued God, family and country above all else and ensured his family kept their faith with Jesus. “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24:15) “Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from Him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them…” (Psalm 127:3-5)
There will be no services; cremation was his request. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors. Arrangements are being made by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
