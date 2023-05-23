Thomas Eugene Albaugh

Husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend.
Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Owosso First Free Methodist Church with the Rev. Lyle Calkins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Nelson-House Funeral.
Tom was born Sept. 19, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Eugene and Margaret (Weigold) Albaugh.
He graduated from Owosso High School, the class of 1975. He married Renae Calkins on July 26, 2008.
In early years, he was a mechanic for John Deere. He was a farmer all his life from childhood; from dairy cattle to crop farming, he took great pride in building his operation. In 2013, Tom was awarded Shiawassee Conservation District Farmer of the Year. At one time, he served on the Middlebury Township Board. He was a supporter of Shiawassee County 4-H and Corunna FFA, having donated hay to the kids and much more. Twice he and his wife Renae participated in the Labor Day Tractor Crossing over Mackinac Bridge with The Heart of Michigan Tractor Club. He was our favorite cover model, having been featured in the 2009 Ford Pickup Catalog. Over the years, he enjoyed bowling and playing cards with his friends. He spent many years repairing tractors for his neighbors and friends. He was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge and was a mentor to many.
Dad will be remembered for his love of farming, his land and John Deere tractors. He had found happiness in recent years, traveling with his wife throughout the country. Dad’s greatest joy was his family, especially spending time with his grandkids.
He will be missed for his humor, his generosity, his stories and those shop lights on Baldwin Road. Above us all, Papa Tractor will be missed by his grandkids, Ethan, Eleanor, Griffin, Hudson and Aurora.
Tom is survived by his wife Renae; children Holly (Jim) Kobe, Tom (Becki) Albaugh, Hannah (Chuck Grecu) Albaugh, Nikki (Josh) Doggett, Matt (Madi) McNamara and Keegan Albaugh; grandkids Ethan, Eleanor, Griffin, Hudson and Aurora; siblings Patricia (Jeff) Bodary, Julie (Joel) Luetke, LuAnn (Carl) Smith, Jill (Greg) Green, David Albaugh, Greg (Cindy) Albaugh, Scott (Rachel) Albaugh, Jessie (Jason) Holczman, Chris Calkins and Tim Calkins; parents-in-law Lyle and Lenora Calkins; 26 nieces and nephews; 29 great-nieces and great-nephews; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Margaret Albaugh and nephew, Taylor Green.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, so they can honor Tom in a special way.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.