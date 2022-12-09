Gary Dean Hanchett

Age 69, of Alpena, formerly of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a series of strokes.
Gary was born Feb. 11, 1953. He graduated from Corunna High School class of 1971. He earned an associated degree from Ferris State in auto body repair which was his life’s work.
