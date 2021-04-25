William 'Bill' Horton

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s of Saginaw.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Bill was born Dec. 27, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Robert and Edith (Brands) Horton.
He graduated from Owosso High School, attended Lansing Community College and took several extension classes at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.
Bill was a member of the Mid-Michigan Gas Tractor Association. He loved being outdoors fishing, boating, camping and spending time at the cabin as well as playing cards, announcing tractor pulls and going to NASCAR races and traveling. Bill also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid bowler, spending 40 years on leagues at Rivervend Bowling Alley. He will be remembered for his kind personality and willingness to help others in need.
He married Doloras Hurrell in Owosso on July 7, 1967.
Bill retired from the City of Owosso after 35 years of service at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
He is survived by his daughter Lori McNamara; sons Lon (Elaine) Horton, Len (Marion) Tobias and Lee (Colleen) Horton; grandchildren Marybeth (John) Washeleski, Dustin Gelfand, Jessica Gelfand, Darwin Tobias and James Tobias; brother James Horton; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Doloras E. Horton; his parents; brother-in-law Dean Reynolds; sister Betty Magley; granddaughter Stormie Tobias; and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions are suggested to Pat’s Place.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
