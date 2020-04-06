Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
The family will conduct a private graveside service at a later date.
Thom was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Owosso, the son of James Axel Anderson and Suzanne (Blair) Anderson.
He graduated from Owosso High School, attended Northern Michigan College in Traverse City and earned his bachelor degree in fine arts from Central Michigan University.
Thom retired from Owosso Bolt and Brass, where he was the part owner and vice president. He loved interior and fashion design and was a collector of art and antiques. Thom loved his home and his gardens.
Thom is survived by brother Skip (Sue) Anderson; special friends Bob (Kim) Springsdorf, along with their children, Kaitlyn and Gerritt Springsdorf; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Foundation or Elsie Blair/Suzanne Blair Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
