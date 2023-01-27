Janet Kay Kribs

Age 84, of Okemos, peacefully passed away early in the morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Janet lived a life of abiding faith in Christ, sharing His love through kindness, humility, grace and generosity. Her life was measured in prayer, virtue, loyalty, abundant love and sacrificial care. She will be deeply missed by her sons, family and friends.

