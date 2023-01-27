Janet Kay Kribs

Age 84, of Okemos, peacefully passed away early in the morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Janet lived a life of abiding faith in Christ, sharing His love through kindness, humility, grace and generosity. Her life was measured in prayer, virtue, loyalty, abundant love and sacrificial care. She will be deeply missed by her sons, family and friends.
Janet, was born on Dec. 9, 1938, to James Gordon and Laverna (Nelson) VanPelt in Owosso. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1957, and shortly attended Central Michigan University until her father’s illness brought her home to her family. She married Robert M. Kribs, D.C. in 1965. They resided in the Lansing area most of their 35 years of marriage, where they raised four sons, Robert, Scott, James and Sean.
Janet was a gifted artist and she loved being outdoors, especially near the water. She cherished relationships, was an unwavering confidant and she loved children and babies. Janet was lovely, sweet and tenderhearted.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James (Sharon) VanPelt and her husband.
She is survived by her two sisters Lynn (Van) Waugh and Mary Lou (Kyle) Jacobs and four sons Robert (Sara) Kribs, Scott (Wendi) Kribs, James (Jennifer) Kribs and Sean (Tara) Kribs. She adored her twelve grandchildren listed from oldest to youngest: Kristin, Robby, Kelsey, Makayla, Maisie, Emma, Caleb, Joshua, Owen, Tabitha, Olivia and Tyler.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has reached out with their kind words and condolences.
A private service will be held for family in the summer.
