“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Sue Ann Reynolds-Hicks was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Lansing. She passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare, at the age of 80.
Sue leaves behind her daughter Denise (Kevin) Hunt, of Colorado; sons Richard (Stacey) Reynolds and Robert Reynolds, of Owosso; grandchildren Daina (Jarvis) Hole, of Canada, Eryn (Ben) Maggard, of Colorado, Dane Reynolds and Emily (Chad) Thomas, of Perry; great-grandchildren Alexis (Christian) Holder, of Arizona, Alana (Talan) Graham, A.J. Dotray, Elias Regenwether, all of Canada, and Alexia, Isabella and Kynleigh Thomas, all of Perry; and great-great-grandsons Theo Graham and Malcolm Holder, due in 2022, whom she was excited to meet.
She was predeceased by her husband James Hicks, whom she loved with all of her soul, mom (Ida) Viola (Snyder) Gallop, father Donald Robert Gallop and brothers Patrick and Edwin Gallop.
In lieu of flowers, please just hug your family and friends. You never know when their last breath will be.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
