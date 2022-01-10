Linda Lee WidderMay 19, 1950 - January 7, 2022

Age 71, of Durand, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Private family services will take place and her service will be available for viewing Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on her obituary page at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Linda was born on May 19, 1950, in Flint to the late Lyle and Helen (Schmidt) Lester. Durand was home to Linda her entire life. She graduated from Durand High School in 1969 and married the love of her life, Walter E. Widder, in Durand on Jan. 27, 1973. Together, Linda and Walt raised three sons. Linda and Walt were married for 42 years until Walt’s passing on Sept. 21, 2015.
Linda taught fifth grade in Durand for 38 years, retiring in 2010 after touching the lives of countless students along the way. Her faith and love for Jesus was witnessed by all in the way she selflessly loved her husband, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Durand and later Emanuel Lutheran Church in Flint.
Linda is survived by sons Micah (Jacqueline) Widder, of Fenton, Matthew (Rebecca) Widder, of South Carolina and Mark (Dionna) Widder, of Texas; grandchildren Madeline, Kaylee, Wells, Ellis, Rowan, Eden, Landon and her eighth grandchild on the way. She is also survived by sister Susan Bentley; sisters-in-law Sandra Meyers and Sheila Widder; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walt; sister Nancy Laier; and brothers-in-law Mike Bentley and Leonard Meyers.
Linda’s family asks for no flowers, but instead to consider making a donation in her name to Emanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.