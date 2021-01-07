Age 74, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. There are no services at this time.
Connie Jean Mott was born April 8, 1946, in Durand, the daughter of Edward LeRoy and Pauline Ruth (Shaw) Mott. On Sept. 18, 1965, she married William Brown.
Connie enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping, poker, candy bars, and spending time with and raising her family. She always had a smile and would help anyone in need.
Connie is survived by her husband William Brown; children Kimberly Kay Rudolph and Scott Robert (Julie) Brown; granddaughters Haley Lynn Hayes and Karlee Jean Rudolph; great-granddaughter Greenlee May Hayes; brother Dennis Michael Mott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Ronald Mott and Bob Mott.
Memorial contributions in Connie’s name are suggested to the family at this time. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.