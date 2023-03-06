Patricia May Harrington

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, with the Rev. April Crump officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid.
Patricia was born in Lyons, Mich., on April 27, 1948, the daughter of Lester Wayne and Dorothy May (Guild) Harrington. She was a graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School.
Pat worked for Lear Corporation for over 30 years and traveled to many other facilities for inspection. She loved to craft and sew. She also loved to make things for others as special gifts. Pat was a member of the The First Church of God, in Owosso, where she was very active and served as a Sunday school secretary. Pat was the recorder for her TOPS club and was a past member of the Red Hat Society. She loved watching the Hallmark station, especially around Christmas. Spoiling the children in her family was her greatest joy and she was very proud to be a great-great-aunt. She loved to make birthday cakes for her nieces and nephews. Pat enjoyed taking road trips, taking rides to see the colors and riding the Polar Express Train.
She is survived by her brother Ray and Sandi Harrington; niece Angela and David Smith; niece Stacy Woodruff; nephew Steven Harrington; niece Karen Crambell and Kevin DeMarias; niece Kathy and Scott Sparks; niece Rachel and Randall Perrien; niece Heather and Chad Hall; and nephew Jason and Brandi Harrington. Pat is also survived by many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth (Gene) Woodruff, sister-in-law Tammie Harrington, brother Lester (Sandy) Harrington and nephew Wayne Woodruff.
Memorials may be made to The Hub Owosso, formerly the First Church of God.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
