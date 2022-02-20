Karen Tithof

Age 74, of Owosso, formally of Chesaning, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Karen was born July 23, 1947, in Flint, the daughter of Paul and Barbara (Phillips) Tithof.
She graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1965.
Karen enjoyed scrapbooking and antiquing. She was known for her cooking and was one hell of a good cook. Most of all, Karen loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Karen worked as a homemaker for many years. As her kids were growing up, she worked in selling home interiors and owning and operating a tanning salon. Most recently she was a certified nursing assistant at Pleasant View and Memorial Healthcare.
Karen is survived by her children, Michelle (John) Craig, Mike (Amy) Meder, Melinda (Jerry) Frey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings David (Kathy) Tithof, Diane Tithof and Lou Ann Tithof; nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her infant son, John; parents Paul and Barbara Tithof; brother, Dennis Tithof; and sister Julie Cates.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee county Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
