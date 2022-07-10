“Where did you come from; Carolyn dear? Out of the everywhere into the here.”
Carolyn Jane (Judd) Lewis of Honor, was born to Bertha (Mayes) and Walter Judd Jr. at home on the family farm in Juddville, May 18, 1932. She had 90 wonderful years here with us, appreciating spring flowers and beautiful rocks and sunsets over the lake.
Surrounded by family at the home she loved on Platte Lake, she found her angel’s wings on June 6, 2022, and returned to the embrace of loved ones who’d left before her. Carolyn was a lifelong teacher and loved sharing her wisdom and curiosity, whether it was in a one-room school in Shiawassee County, the woods, the garden, or the kitchen. She found beauty and goodness in every day, noticed everything, and taught all of us how to make the best of whatever we may have. She treasured and delighted in her children and grandchildren, and she loved and cherished her friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by brother Herbert Judd and his wife Joan (Etienne); and sister Catheryn (Judd) Boehm.
She is survived by her husband John and their daughters Dr. Debra Lewis (Kevin Nagy) of Traverse City, Karen (Michael) Bora of Chicago, Illinois, and Brenda (John) Roth of Northville; grandchildren Elise and Juliet Nagy, Shannon (Gregory) Bora-Cooper and Lewis Bora, and Derek and Brian Roth; great-grandson Bodhi Bora-Cooper; and brother-in-law the Rev. Jim Boehm.
Carolyn and John were married on Aug. 9, 1952, and celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage. Together they personified hard work and perseverance, making the life they shared rich and vibrant. Throughout the years they enjoyed traveling, living, and playing on Platte Lake, and entertaining friends (from spooky Halloween dinners where you might find yourself eating an “eyeball” — a peeled grape — to sparkling New Year’s Eve pajama parties). Having their own interests and complementing each other in their differences, they took such good care of each other with their own individual strengths. Carolyn would often spend the afternoon tinkering in the kitchen while John spent the afternoon tinkering in the garage, coming back together at the end of the day to share pie and conversation. From their high school days to Carolyn’s last day, they walked through life side by side.
Join us for a celebration of Carolyn’s life July 23 at Frankfort United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and a service at noon, with the Revs. Penny Parkin and Linda Steffan officiating, followed by a luncheon.
Carolyn and her family are being cared for by Jowett Funeral Home in Benzonia.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make an offer of sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Carolyn’s name to: Platte Lake Improvement Association, Juddville United Methodist Church or Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, ear marked for Mt. Minnie.
This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.