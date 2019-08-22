Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at PleasantView.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Donna was born May 21, 1963, in Owosso, the daughter of Woodrow and Viola (Hoonstra) Fox.
She graduated from Corunna High School.
Donna enjoyed going to garage sales, listening to music and playing her guitar. She loved being outdoors and working in her yard.
Donna is survived by her children Nick (Taylor) Good, Kody (Lyndsay) Eldridge and Alex Eldridge; grandchildren Harlow and Lennon; father Woodrow Fox; brothers and sisters Tim Aymor, Bob Aymor, Terry Aymor, John Aymor, Jenna Sowers, Kenda Beach, Tina Baker and Lisa Fox; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother Viola Fox and her brother Jody Fox.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
