Age 85, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Traverse City.
Charles was a dentist in Owosso for many years. He also was active in the Kiwanis Club and several churches in Owosso, Flushing and Traverse City.
Charles was married to Glenda Watling for 36 years. She preceded him in death in December 2020. Charles was also preceded in death by his brother, mother and father.
Charles is survived by his children and their spouses Sharon (Paul Tichenor) Watling, of Traverse City, Jeff (Jo) Watling, of Durand, and Greg (Cindy Goller) Watling, of Gaylord. He also is survived by his stepdaughter Brenda Bowen, of Alaska. Charles and Glenda had 12 grandchildren.
Donations in Charles’ memory may be directed to your local Humane Society or the National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI) in your area.
Charles and family wish to thank the staff of Munson Hospital in Traverse City for their excellent care.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Charles’ family at his tribute page at reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.