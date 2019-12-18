Age 73, passed away after a second battle with cancer, at Heartland Healthcare Center, Briarwood in Flint, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Monroe and Laura Mae (Anglin) Ogle. She was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Shamrock, Texas.
Faye moved to Michigan and married Jimmy Lee Garrison in January 1968. She worked at Brady’s Foodland for 15 years and also worked at Newcor Manufacturing for several years.
Her passion was quilting and teaching others to do the same. She taught quilting classes in adult education groups at both Corunna and Owosso Public Schools for many years.
She started the Shiawassee County Quilters Club as well as judged quilting contests around Michigan. She made and donated more than 300 children’s quilts to the Whaley’s Children Center, Rave and other charitable organizations.
Faye was a member of the First Baptist Church in Corunna. She served in multiple ways there before being homebound later in life.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, and by brothers William Alton Ogle, Ernest Lee Ogle, Clifton Ray Ogle, Eulys Lee Ogle (killed in World War II), Alvin Edward Ogle, Marvin Monroe Ogle, Kenneth Ray Ogle, Everett Earl Ogle, Jimmy Douglas Ogle and Freddie Wayne Ogle.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy Lee Garrison; sons Kenneth Wayne Garrison and his wife April, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Johnnie Douglas Garrison and his wife Amanda, of Owosso, and Joseph Lee Garrison and his wife Sarah, of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren (two sets of twin boys included); brother Eddie Dean Ogle of Drasco, Arkansas, and sister Helen Ruth Ogle of Fort Smith, Arkansas; as well as many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Chris Higgins will officiate with interment in Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions given in Faye’s name are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
