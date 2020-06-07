Age 81, of Lennon, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.
There are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Mary Jane Straza was born July 8, 1938, in Owosso, a daughter of John and Elaine (Hedges) Straza.
On May 20, 1960, she married Charles Weller. She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, traveling, animals and driving tractor on the farm.
Mary is survived by her husband Charles Weller; daughter Sue (Tom) Wright; son-in-law Marty Mansfield; grandchildren John Luick and Sara Bieber; and great-grandchildren Savaya Bieber and Scotty Bieber.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Wendy Mansfield.
Memorial Contributions in Mary’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.