Susan Lynn Miller

Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Susan was born to Anthony and Dolly (McClung) Miller on Jan. 7, 1963, in Flint, the youngest of four children.
Susan loved collecting lighthouses, traveling, and spending time with her grand puppy Kaiser.
Susan is survived by daughter Katie (Jeff) Spencer, mother Dolly Miller, sister Karen Karbassi, brother Lawrence (Kathleen) Miller, sister-in-law Julie Rinard, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Anthony Miller, and brother Timothy Miller.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at the Owosso Eagles Aerie 851 on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memoriam of Susan to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
