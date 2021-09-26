Age 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Okemos.
He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Veronica (Ronnie) Patoprsty; children Ann and Dave Pohl, of Bloomfield Hills, Bobbi (Barbara) and Sigma Alpha, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Steve (Stephan F.) and Jennifer (Lahue) Patoprsty, of Vienna, Austria, Sally and Rick Dishaw, of Milford, Jean and Scott Jorgensen, of Williamston, and Amy Schouman and Charles Schouman, of Zeeland; grandchildren David and Alyssa (Vermeulen) Pohl, of East Lansing, Susie Pohl, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kauai (Alpha) and Adam Fitt, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Cambria and Garrett Alpha-Cobb, of Boston, Massachusetts, Carmel (Alpha) and Darrel Wilde, of Houston, Texas, Joseph Patoprsty, of Austin, Texas, Patrick and Kelly (Dykstra) Dishaw, of Grandville, Alex Dishaw, of Belleville, Daniel Jorgensen, of East Lansing, Staff Sgt. Michael Jorgensen, of Crestview, Florida, Stephanie Schouman, of Portland, Oregon, and Laura Schouman, of Ann Arbor; great-grandchildren Ouray and Healy Fitt, Lincoln and Baby Alpha-Cobb, and Margot Pohl.
He is also survived by his sister Frances Birchmeier, of New Lothrop, and many nieces and nephews, loved cousins, as well as several relatives in the Bratislava area of Slovakia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Johanna Patoprsty, and his granddaughter Kathryn Grace Jorgensen.
Steve was born July 27, 1927, in Owosso. He grew up in Owosso and joined the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed on the USS Albany. After the war, he returned to Michigan State University, where he earned an engineering degree. He continued in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
Over his 45-plus years as an engineer, he worked at several companies across Michigan and Indiana, including MDOT, Buick, U.S. Rubber, Miratile, Blackmer Pump, Brunswick, and S.D. Warren. He was involved in the Professional Engineers Association for many years.
He retired from the S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Muskegon in 1996. Steve and Ronnie moved to the Lansing, area in 1997.
Steve was always passionate about construction, and designed and built three homes for his family.
He was involved in multiple volunteer activities through which he thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve people in the community. He loved being very active with the West Shore Symphony, the USS Silversides Submarine, St. Francis de Sales Church in Muskegon, as well as St. Martha Church in Okemos. He enjoyed volunteering in the archives at the Diocese of Lansing, St. Vincent de Paul Association and working at the polls for elections. He was proud to have achieved the rank of 4th Degree Honor Guard in the Knights of Columbus.
Steve was extremely proud of being a Slovak American and served as branch president for the Jednota, a national Catholic Slovak organization for a number of years. He was very passionate about researching genealogy and traced his family and Ronnie’s family back to the 1600s. He was in frequent contact with several relatives in Slovakia and visited them numerous times. He spent three months in Sered, in central Slovakia, teaching English to middle school students.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing, with a rosary following at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Martha Catholic Church of Okemos. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Murray officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lansing or USS Silversides Submarine Museum of Muskegon.
