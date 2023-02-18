Ervin J. Davis

Age 86, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Mona Joslyn officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home.
Ervin was born April 29, 1936 in Flint, the son of Silas Ervin and Helen (Thompson) Davis.
Ervin enjoyed the outdoors; he looked forward to fishing, boating, camping, hunting and going for a cruise on his motorcycle. Most importantly, Ervin loved his family and spending time with them all. He married the love of his life, Gladys McConell, 67 years ago on Jan. 21, 1956 in Durand.
Ervin worked at General Motors for 36 years.
Ervin is survived by his wife Gladys Davis; children Dorothy (Harold) Drurey, Tena Robinson and Arthur (Tammy) Davis; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Juanita (Don) Fly; brothers Jerry (Lois) Davis and Roy Davis; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
