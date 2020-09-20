Age 92, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A private family service with a public graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft. Pastor Todd Evans will officiate. Face masks are required for the service.
Norman J. Blight was born on Jan. 8, 1928 in Montrose, the son of Norman Frank Blight and Doris Feller Blight. Norman graduated from Clio High School in the class of 1948 and went to work for John Deere and on Aug. 7, 1950, he married Donna L. Marshall at Court Street Methodist Church in Flint.
He was drafted for the Korean Conflict, serving the U.S. Army, 28th Division in Germany as a Regimental Maintenance Sergeant. In 1957, he started with Standard Oil and became an Amoco Oil jobber. Norman owned Blight Oil Co. where he had a plaque on his office wall that said “Where there is no vision, people perish.” He and Donna enjoyed many happy years at their cottage on Loon and Indian Lakes and later vacations in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Norman was a member of the First Congregational Church in Bancroft — where he had previously served on the board of trustees — as well as a member of Bancroft Lions Club, Durand Rotary Club, Durand Chamber of Commerce, Vienna Masonic Lodge #205, Byron Masonic Lodge #80 F & AM, the Shriners, the Michigan Petroleum Association and he loved to go to various coffee shops to meet friends. Norman never really retired.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Donna; children Ann E. Blight of Traverse City, Gail (Jon) Love of Bancroft, Matthew (Sandy) Blight of Bancroft and Mary (Kelly) Buchholz of Owosso; grandchildren Zach (Karen) DeYoung of Lake Linden, Michaella DeYoung of Lansing, Katie (Chad) Love Chunko of Corunna, Brad (Kelly) Love of Coldwater, Jeff and Ashley Blight of Bancroft, Justin (Abby) Buchholz and Evan Buchholz of Pontiac; great-grandchildren Isabella, Sophia and Case DeYoung of Lake Linden, Claire, Olivia, Macie and Charlotte Chunko of Corunna, and Eli, Ella and Easton Love of Coldwater; and brother Donald Blight of Clio.
Norman was predeceased by his parents and granddaughter Brittany Buchholz.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Monday’s service will be live-streamed by going to facebook.com/Bancroft-Congregational-Church-148229855207078/.
Thank you to the amazing staff of the Hospice House of Shiawassee County for their outstanding care in Norman’s last days.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
