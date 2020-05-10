Age 90, of Midland, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn.
Betty was born in Owosso May 16, 1929, to Robert and Orpha (West) DeVoe. Betty was raised by her mom and stepdad, Claude Spitler, in Owosso. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Owosso High School. She married Robert Neal of Corunna Dec. 11, 1948.
Betty was a homemaker. She was known for her delicious bread and cinnamon rolls: They were the best; so, so delicious. Betty loved to sing. She sang for many weddings and funerals of friends. She was employed by Bell Telephone as an operator in Owosso.
After moving to Midland, she worked at Dawn Donuts and then she worked at Knepps clothing store. Betty attended Calvary Apostolic Church. She loved the Lord, and was a prayer warrior.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her children Deborrah (Ron) Hammond of Midland, Denise Wiggins and Wendy Welsh of Salem, Oregon, Christine (David) Olsen of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Tina (Billy) Tittsworth of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and Michael (Kaye) Neal of Bay City; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert; grandson Chad Welsh; great-grandson Otis Thomas; brothers and sisters Ron Gilbert, Tom, Leonard and Douglas DeVoe, and Sally Baily, Mary Apps, Donna Johns and Claudia Crocket.
Per her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday June 27, at Calvary Apostolic Church, 609 Mill St. in Midland. Burial will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the workers at Plainview Assisted Living for the wonderful care of mom, and for friendly workers. Thank you to Care Team Hospice, Region VII, and visitors for all the help given to Betty. To sign online guestbook visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
