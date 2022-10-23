Virginia Ann “Ginny” Waters

Age 92, of Ovid, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at We Care Assisted Living in Owosso.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct.27, with the Rev. Judy Hazel officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6-8, at the funeral home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.