Virginia Ann “Ginny” Waters

Age 92, of Ovid, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at We Care Assisted Living in Owosso.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct.27, with the Rev. Judy Hazel officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6-8, at the funeral home.
Virginia was born in Flint on May 8, 1930, the daughter of Charles Isaac and Thelma Irene (Evans) LaBeau. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1948.
On Aug. 5, 1950, Virginia married Russell Edwin Waters in Angola, Ind. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage prior to his passing on Aug. 20, 2017.
Ginny was a 4-H leader for many years. Her artistic abilities were seen in her sewing, crocheting, painting, leather crafting and cake decorating. She enjoyed collecting rocks and driftwood. She loved to bake for her family and others; her baked goods and wedding cakes were enjoyed by many. She and Russell enjoyed camping. They always had a huge vegetable and flower garden; canning and freezing the resulting produce was a family project. Most of all, Ginny loved her family. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was lifelong member of Shepardsville United Methodist Church and was always willing to help where needed.
She is survived by her son Edwin (Michele) Waters of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter Diane (Charles) Coon of Atlanta, Mich.; six grandchildren: Melanie (Tim) Schemanski, Christopher (Heather) Waters, Becky (Sean) Johnson, Nathan (Katelynn) Coon, Zachary (Kara) Coon, Nicholas (Ann) Coon; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way, as well as sister-in-law Nancy LaBeau.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell and six siblings: Richard LaBeau, Jeanette (Floyd) Lyons, Doris (William) Owen, Charles (Jan) LaBeau, and Wayne (Marialice) LaBeau, and David LaBeau.
Memorials may be made to Shepardsville United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
