Judy Kaye Snook

Age 78, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Byron, passed Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Byron United Methodist Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.