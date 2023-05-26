Judy Kaye Snook

Age 78, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Byron, passed Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Byron United Methodist Church.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Byron United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St., Byron. Interment to follow in Byron Cemetery.
Judy was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Durand, the daughter of Lyle and Lelah Mae (Palmer) Fisher. She graduated from Byron High School before attending Michigan State University and graduating with her degree in early elementary. She was a beloved school teacher for 30 years, teaching kindergarten at Byron Elementary for the majority of those years. She loved exploring the world with her children, birding with her sisters and many favorite memories took place at Higgins Lake.
In her later days, Judy enjoyed feeding the baby ducks and geese, working on her various arts and crafts and spending time with Kimberly — her daughter, caregiver and companion.
Surviving are her two children Robert Joseph Snook (fiancee Suzette Deisler) of Brighton and Kimberly Jane Snook of Haslett; former husband Robert Snook; three grandchildren Nicole Marie Lira (Daniel Lira Arroyo), Amber Kaye Bowen (Alexander Bowen) and Robert Eugene Snook (Desahrae); seven great-grandchildren Jennifer, Ellie, Trayton, Elizabeth, Pablo, Charlie and Ryker; sisters Nancy Jackson and Sally Fisher (Marcia Peterson).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
