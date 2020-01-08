Age 82, of Swartz Creek, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Duffield United Methodist Church, 7001 Duffield Road in Swartz Creek. The Rev. Duane Lindsey will officiate.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church.
Those who wish to, may make contributions to Duffield United Methodist Church or All American Hospice.
Jim was born June 15, 1937, in Flint to Willard and Alice (Mitchell) Harris. On Oct. 10, 1959, he married Helen Skinner.
Jim moved to Swartz Creek at age 2, and lived in the area until his death. Jim was a farmer all his adult life; he and Helen also owned and operated Harris Top Soil for more than 20 years. They raised their three boys on the farm on Hill Road. Jim was in a farming partnership, first with his father and then with his son, Bill. The partnership was dissolved and Jim retired in December 2009.
Farming was not Jim’s only occupation, but his hobby as well. He loved working with the soil, and watching the crops grow to maturity. He enjoyed seeing the cattle out on the pasture, especially the calves in the spring.
Surviving are his wife of 60-plus years, Helen; sons Bill (Katie) Harris, Donald (Brenda) Harris and Tim (Rachel) Harris; grandchildren David, Daniel, Erin and Kelly Harris, and Ivan and Alexander Harris; adoptive daughter-in-law Nancy Goodman, and Scott, Richard, Randy and Shelley Goodman, whom he also considered his grandchildren; great-grandchildren Lucas and Cameron Goodman; brother-in-law Robert Strobel; nephew Marty (Pam) Strobel; niece Cindi (Chris) Montgomery; and his extended family, friends and neighbors.
He loved his family very, very much and felt that love returned in the many things you did for him. Just always remember how much joy all of you gave him and how proud he was of each and every one.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ed and Crystal Smart, “adoptive son” Terry Goodman, and sister-in-law Leota Strobel. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
