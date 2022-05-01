Marilyn Ann (Gurden) Spencer

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Marilyn was a retiree from General Telephone, having worked in their downtown Owosso office and later commuted to their Alma office.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Marilyn was born in Owosso, Dec. 20, 1935. She was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Wiegel) Gurden, and graduated from Owosso High School in 1953.
She married Dewey Spencer on Dec. 5, 1987, he predeceased her in 2006.
Marilyn loved to do crafts — especially ceramics — and had many animals through the years. A favorite pastime was meeting with friends at the local Meijer for morning coffee.
She is survived by her stepchildren Joyce Spencer of Owosso, Walt Hawkins of New York and Sue and Al Walworth of Corunna, as well as sister Phyllis Forsythe of Corunna and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings Louise Baker, Leston “Bub” Gurden, Lillian Spencer, Evelyn Hood, Maxine Killinger, JoAnn Crofoot and Betty Gurden, as well as stepson James “Jake” Spencer and stepdaughter Nancy Hawkins.
A special thanks to our cousin Cindi Collins for all her time and care with Marilyn.
Memorials in her name are may be directed to the American Kidney Fund or Shiawassee Humane Society.
Arrangements by Nelson-House Funeral Homes.
