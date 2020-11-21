Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Coleman Fields Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donna was born July 14, 1931, in Owosso, the daughter of Quinten and Louise (Marks) Mason.
She was a member of the Owosso VFW Auxiliary and was a past president. Donna enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino.
She married Kenneth Garske in Owosso on Oct. 14, 1947.
Donna was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Donna is survived by her daughters Cherylyn (Warren) Fairfield and Janis (Edward) McLosky; sons Kenneth (Monica) Garske and Randy (Amy) Garske; sisters JoAnn Polhamus and Thelma (Doug) Tobey; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Clarence Garske; parents Quinten and Louise Mason; brothers Gene, Jack, Bud, and Jay Mason; sisters Connie Sewell, Barbara Day, Ruth Tate and Sharon Mason.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
