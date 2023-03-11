John Edmund Franklin

Age 81, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023,
Age 81, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023,
John was born April 29, 1941. He shared his name with his great-grandpa and a cousin.
An adventurous spirit, John worked on the family farm after high school to help his injured father, before earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Ferris State University in 1965.
He traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China working in plastics before transitioning to environmental engineering, as he was passionate about worldwide environmental safety.
John loved nature, fishing, sports and the Upper Peninsula. He was always sharing his love for the land, hosting people and retelling stories of who caught what fish and where.
In his own words he said that he, “likes to catch brook trout because they put up such a fight.” He enjoyed his time at the cabin in the U.P. watching the eagles, hummingbirds, fishing on Lake Manistique and down the Fox River.
In his earlier years, he was an avid softball player, gardener, and bow hunter.
John had a love of life and lived it to the fullest. He was known for his quick-witted humor, fierce determination and generous spirit.
He was quick to engage with others. Whether a neighbor or stranger, John befriended all sorts. Relationships were especially important to John, and he loved his family.
He recently reaffirmed his faith and always said that his favorite piece of music was “My eyes have seen the coming of the Lord.”
John is survived by his wife, Darlene, to whom he was married to for 43 years; mother-in-law Irene Kline; sister-in-law Deborah Kline (Tom Nicoll) and brother-in-law Doug Kline (Michelle Morse); five children, Rebecca Krafft, Jill (Micah) Parsons, Lynn (Aaron) Keenan, Shelly Franklin (Nate Hassing) and John Franklin; seven grandchildren, Joel Flagg, Mara (Timothy) Puffer, Seth Parsons, Andrew Keenan, Lance Keenan, Timmy Krafft and Isaac Hassing; one great-granddaughter, Una Puffer; special nephew Terry (Dee) Bowers; lots of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Evelyn Franklin; siblings, Yvonne Bowers and Lee Franklin and father-in-law, Earl Kline.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. It is only fitting to end with one of his most common phrases, “Happy New Year!” No matter the date or season, he was always wishing others well.
A private celebration of life will be held in his honor. Donations may be directed to Portage Anglers Club, Curtis, Michigan. Online condolences may be shared with John’s family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
