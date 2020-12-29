Age 85, of Lennon, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born March 16, 1935, to Ethel and Frank Wagner and spent most of her life in Durand and Lennon. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing cards, going to potlucks, the movies and out to lunch.
Betty is survived by her sister Marcella of Swartz Creek; sons Frank (Deb) Tullar of Laingsburg and Phil (Peggy) Tullar of St. Helen; daughter Yvonne (Dale) King of Oscoda; grandchildren Ericka, Angela, Crystal, Amber, Nicole, John, Vanessa, Cassandra and Bradley; and several great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Franklin Tullar; second husband Robert Carpenter; brothers Donald and Frank; and sisters Eva, Maxine and Mae.
Cremation has taken place and a gathering will be scheduled later next spring.
