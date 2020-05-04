Dr. Jawaharlal Moti Vachhani was born Dec. 20, 1949, in Cuttack, India, and passed away peacefully May 1, 2020, in Naples, Florida, with his family at his side. He was 70.
Jawahar grew up in India and spent parts of his childhood with his parents in Africa. His father was a United Nations official. He studied medicine at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. After graduating in 1975, he moved to the U.S.
He married his wife of 40 years, Denise Wieczorek, in 1979. They met during his surgical residency at St. John Hospital in Detroit. After completing his residency, Jawahar and his family moved to Owosso in 1984. He earned his master of business administration from the University of South Florida in 1993.
Dr. Vachhani was a vascular and general surgeon and the owner of Owosso Surgical Associates. During his 33 years working as a physician in Owosso, he founded the Physician Hospital Organization and served on the Memorial Healthcare board of trustees.
He retired from his surgical career in 2015. He and his wife relocated to Naples in 2017. He continued to practice medicine in a volunteer capacity until he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.
Though he worked long and intense hours as a surgeon, he was passionate about many things outside of work. He loved traveling, and in his life he visited 98 countries. Just before being diagnosed with leukemia, he spent four months on a journey around the world with his wife.
He also loved fly-fishing, sailing, crafting a good drink, and spending time with family and friends. He was loved for his sense of humor, storytelling, dedication to his patients, and loyalty to his family. He brought energy and intensity to everything he did.
Jawahar is survived by his wife, Denise; daughters Alisha (Brian) Kalb and Raina (Nick) Voss; and grandchildren Landon Kalb, Anna Kalb and Naia Voss.
He will be deeply missed by his surviving uncle, Kirpal Vachhani; siblings Vinita (Vishin) Wadhwani, Soni (Ramesh) Shahani, Amar (Deepa) Vachani and Naintara (Suresh) Goswami; sister-in-law Sarla Vachhani; and brother-in-law Robert Wieczorek.
He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jawahar was predeceased by his parents, Moti and Devi Vachhani; uncle Manik Vachhani; and brother Jagdish Vachhani.
A private funeral will take place May 6 in Naples. The funeral will be made viewable online.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Darbar Sahib Halani, Jawahar’s place of worship in India. He spent time volunteering at the Darbar doing surgery and helping to feed the poor.
More information on funeral details and donations will be made available at fullernaples.com/tributes/Jawaharlal-Vachhani.
(1) comment
Very sad. He was a great surgeon
