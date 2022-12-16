Edwin ‘Ed’ Thomas Cox

Age 67, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home.
Honoring his wishes, a private family service will be held.
Ed was born on Feb. 12, 1955, in Owosso, the only son of the late Thomas Henry and Lillian Mae (Thrasher) Cox. He attended Owosso Schools and then went to work for Johnson Controls. Ed was a very welcoming person and had a good heart; he didn’t have a lot to give physically or monetarily, but he had all the time to sit and chat or listen, and he had all the love to give. He wore his heart on his sleeve, he lived for the moment and always had a positive outlook on life. He was the go-to guy for mechanical issues with your car and truly loved turning a wrench.
Ed is survived by his sons Gabriel and Sam; siblings Sharon (Ronald) Schwab, Rita Wesley, Rhonda Cox (Thom Skym) and LaVonna (David) Wilder; also many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son, Tommy Cox and brother in-law, Steve.
Ed was a great person at heart, but he was held by the chains of addiction. Honoring the families wishes, in-lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a substance abuse program.
Pictures, memories and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
