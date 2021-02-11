Julie Pugh

Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at United Pentecostal Church of Owosso with the Rev. Joey McKinnies officiating.
The family will receive friends at United Pentecostal Church from noon Saturday until the time of service.
Julie was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Flint, the daughter of Norbert Pugh Sr., Shirley Smith, and Helen Brado.
She graduated from Owosso High School and went on to receive her nursing degree.
Julie loved to attend church on Sunday. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts, along with working in her garden. What Julie loved most of all was to spend her time with her family.
Julie worked as a registered nurse for 35 years and ended her career with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Julie is survived by her son Nathaniel (Michelle) Bigelow; son-in law Billy Thompson; grandchildren Aria and Ellianna Bigelow, and Drake and Raven Thompson; mother Shirley Smith; sisters Tammy (Joseph) Hodack, Janet (Brad) Dahl, Kathleen (Scott) Adair, Jennifer (Thomas) Newell, Sara Cotie and Debra Short; brothers Norbert (Liane) Pugh Jr., Michael (Linda) Pugh, Rolley Pugh, Norman Pugh, Bryan Pugh, Robert (Tracey) Pugh and Christopher (Tara) Pugh; and many nieces nephews and loved ones.
She was predeceased by her father Norbert Harley Pugh, mother Helen Brado, daughter Tiffany Thompson and brother in-law Donald Short.
Memorial contributions are suggested to family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
