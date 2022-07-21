Elwood ‘Woody’ Boyd Redmond

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. Steve Ezop will celebrate, with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Redmond family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the funeral home.
Elwood was born Dec. 4, 1933, in Owosso, to the late Stanley and Josephine (Varco) Redmond. He entered the United States Air Force on May 28, 1952, and was honorably discharged on July 6, 1956, serving in Korea as an Airman III. On May 28, 1953, Woody married the late Betty Louise Koerner in Angola, Indiana, and together they raised five children. Woody spent 30 years as a painter at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso, retiring in 1994. Woody was a family man; he enjoyed family history, going to family reunions, camping with his family at Rose Lake in Tustin and riding down country roads. He and Betty enjoyed going to car shows with their vintage cars, especially the 1963 Belair. Woody enjoyed fishing and being in several different fishing tournaments at Rose Lake.
Woody is survived by his daughter Luann (Paula) Redmond; son Don (Kendra) Redmond; grandchildren Scott, Natasha, Eric, Kasandra, Donald, Alex and Jacob; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Noreen Bisel.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Betty in 2012; sons Ervin “Bud” and James; daughter Norma Jean; and his brother Ervin.
Memorial contributions in Woody’s name can be directed to the Proud Veterans Mid-Michigan Chapter or the Ovid Schools Polka radio station.
