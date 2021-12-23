Karen Lee Schultz

Age 73, a long time resident of Ovid, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born April 22, 1948, in Concord, New Hampshire, the daughter of Thomas Franklin Carter and Barbara June (Moy) Carter, and grew up in Concord. The family later moved to St. Johns, where she was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School.
She married the love of her life, Roger Schultz, on Jan. 7, 1967; the couple was blessed with two children. She and Roger made their home in Ovid for many years and enjoyed fellowship with Lowe United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Karen loved shopping, bowling, softball, playing cards and trips to the casinos. But most important to her was her family. She loved them dearly and relished opportunities to get them together, plan family gatherings throughout the year and watch her family grow with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them all.
She is survived by Roger, her beloved husband of nearly 55 years; daughter Tammy (Don) Hartman; son Mathew (Maria) Schultz; grandchildren Lynden (Lyle) Perrien, Brett Ehrlich (Lindsay Wildwerding), Darcie Schultz, Gracie Schultz, Laura and Leah Hartman; great-grandchildren Damon and Colt Perrien and Owen Roger Ehrlich; siblings Thomas (Karen) Carter Jr., Kitty (Keith) Beard, Claire Carter and Richard (Kelly) Carter; sister-in-law Janet (Bill) Good; brothers-in-law Gary Lawrence and Allan (Sharon) Lawrence; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns.
Memorials may be made in her name to Hospice of Shiawassee County.
For further information, phone McGeehan Funeral Home, St. Johns at (989) 224-4422 or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.