Mark Edward Cavanaugh

Age 56, of Gaines, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
A memorial visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Mark was born Aug. 22, 1965 in Flint, the son of Charles Joseph and Ellen Jo (White) Cavanaugh. Mark currently worked for Russel Concrete for the past 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially working on cars.
Surviving are siblings Lera-Jo (James Hensley) Cavanaugh of Brighton, Tom (Pam) Cavanaugh of Gladwin and Raymond (Glenna) Cavanaugh of Jackson; niece Kelly (David) Kyllonen; nephew Kurt Cavanaugh; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carl Cavanaugh.
Tributes may be posted at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
