Age 93, of Lennon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at The Lodges of Durand. There are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Estella Bell Royal was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Montpelier, Ohio, a daughter of Herschel and Goldie (Miller) Royal. On July 2, 1945, she married Veryl Stewart. They were married for 65 years before he preceded her in death in 2011.
Estella was a lifelong member of the Earnest Workers Circle of Kings and Daughters of Venice Township and held the offices of secretary and treasurer. She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church where she and Veryl were youth leaders for six years. She volunteered for community projects, was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader.
Estella and her husband Veryl designed the plans for their home. Veryl was a carpenter and he built the house. Estella finished the mahogany and white birch kitchen cabinets and the trim. She enjoyed living on the farm, helping with the sheep and always bottle feeding the orphan lambs. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, doing seamstress work and crocheting afghans for people. Estella loved square dancing with her husband and going on farm tours.
When Veryl retired, they spent the winters in Lakeland, Florida with her parents. She was an excellent fisherman that loved to fish on Drummond Island. She was also famous for her secret chocolate chip cookies.
Estella is survived by her daughter Terry Ann McLeod; grandson Jay (Carrie) McLeod and their two children; grandson Kyle (Heather) McLeod and their children Walker, Wyatt and Weslyn; sister Annalee England of Arizona; nephews Larry and Bruce England of Arizona; and sister-in-law Gaithel (Stewart) Wotherspoon of Swartz Creek.
She was preceded in death by son-in-law Donald McLeod, who passed in 2012.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the people of The Lodges of Durand and Heart to Heart Hospice for their wonderful care over the past few years.
Memorial Contributions in Estella’s name are suggested to The Lodges of Durand or Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
