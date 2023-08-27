Robert Terry Boyd

Age 86, of Elsie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Elsie First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phillip Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie at a later date.
Bob was born in Owosso, on Oct. 16, 1936, the son of John and Mamie (Madison) Boyd. He graduated from Owosso High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army.
On May 17, 1985, Bob married his wife Rita in Elsie.
Bob was dedicated to Elsie First Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and seeing friends at church. Bob worked for General Motors at the Buick Plant in Flint for 34 years.
He loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob’s hobby was bowling, and he looked forward each week to joining his friends at the alley. He was especially appreciative of being picked up by Chuck Washburn each week and Charles sharing his bowling achievements. Bob was a devoted Tigers fan and loved Scooby Doo.
Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years; daughter Shelly (Rob) McDonald; step-daughters Tammy (Rob) Saul and Teresa (Richard) Ward; grandchildren Jamie and Kylie McDonald; step-grandchildren Kyle, Katelyn, Kristopher and Kevin Hennings, Robbie Saul, Alex and Britton Ward; great-grandchildren Kylah, Wyatt, Logan, Nicholas and Lilliana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Gwendolyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Elsie Lions Club or Elsie First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
