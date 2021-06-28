Age 50, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Michele Lee Thomas was born April 8, 1971, in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of John Thomas and Garnet Broadwater.
She enjoyed listening to music, going to the beach, driving, basketball, softball, gymnastics, motorcycles, her dogs and her grandchildren.
Michele is survived by her daughters Dana (Michael Carpenter) Green and Kelsey (Autumn) Green; grandchildren Seth Espie, Meriah McDaniels and Adrianna Carpenter; mother Garnet (Stan Reed) Segar; brother Craig Thomas; sisters Stephanie (Ted) Warren and Elizabeth Thomas; and nieces Lacey Warren, Autumn DuLong and Ireland Pree.
Memorial contributions in Michele’s name are suggested to the Bancroft United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
