Age 82, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s at Orchard Park at Victory Lakes Memory Care in League City, Texas.
He was the son of Johnnie E. and Retha (Moreland) Garrison. He was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Jim moved to Michigan in 1956, after graduating fro high school in Arkansas, to work for General Motors (Fisher Body plant in Flint). He worked at service stations doing car repairs, as well as at the GM plant.
Jim married Eula “Faye” (Ogle) Garrison in January 1968 in Flint. He worked at General Motors for 35 years (with 45 years seniority based on hours worked) and retired in the fall of 1991. He was proud to be able to do every job in the paint repair department at the Flint Truck and Bus plant.
He then enjoyed hunting and fishing more often and said he was going to do that full time, but he couldn’t not work. So, Jim started being a handy man after retiring from the shop. He mowed lawns, plowed snow (for many businesses and even helped the county for years as well), used his tractor to bushhog and till up gardens for folks, too. He also helped many widows with issues at their homes that needed fixing.
His passion was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed fixing cars and trucks, working on tractors, gardening also was high on his list. He made sure to get the garden in every year. He and Faye always gave away produce to folks after they had canned more than enough it seemed.
Jim attended Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with Ken and April before being homebound in memory care.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife of 51 years, Faye.
Jim is survived by his sons Kenneth Wayne Garrison and wife April, of Houston, Texas, Johnnie Douglas Garrison with wife Amanda, of Owosso, and Joseph Lee Garrison and wife Sarah, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren (two sets of twin boys included) Jackson and Logan Garrison, sons to Ken and April, and Gunnar, Beau and Jagger Garrison, sons to John and Amanda; sisters Dorothy Pay of Cabot, Arkansas, and Ruth Allen of Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Chris Higgins will officiate with burial to follow in Pine Tree Cemetery, Corunna.
Jim’s family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association to help others with their battles of this disease. Alz.org or (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.